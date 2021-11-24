A time of Thanksgiving

Photo by Christy Porter
The tables were beautifully set for attendees of the Thanksgiving Dinner held at the Licking Senior Center on Wednesday, November 17. All enjoyed food, fellowship and the festive setting. Including carryout orders, 171 people were served a fine feast of turkey and dressing with cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, a hot roll, pumpkin pie or a pumpkin crunch dessert. Only three carryout orders had to be declined. Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped prepare, serve and clean up, and also to Meri Wrest who did a beautiful job decorating the center and preparing the table settings.
Photo by Christy Porter
Happiness is gathering with friends and family; from left, Viola Bailie, Cathi Swaringim and Luetta Swaringim gather at a beautiful table for a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
Photo by Christy Porter
Senior center volunteers from left, Marilyn Cantrell, Madonna Williams (back), Irene Lingo, Amanda Knoll and Reggia Ward pleasantly helped serve the delicious Thanksgiving meal.
Photo by Christy Porter
Stylish Meri Wrest playfully poses after extravagantly decorating the center and the tables prior to the dinner, and then proceeded to refill beverage cups during the meal.
Photos by Christy Porter
Photo by Christy Porter
Many did give thanks while enjoying the meal and the companionship at Wednesday’s feast.