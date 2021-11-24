Christmas in Licking

The Licking Chamber of Commerce annual day of Christmas festivities in Downtown Licking will be December 4. This year’s theme is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Vendors will show their crafts to shoppers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many vendors have already signed up and will be offering Christmas ornaments and décor, pot holders, wood crafts, jewelry, ceramics, string art, paintings, kids’ toys, bird houses, crochet and knitting crafts, pottery, diamond pictures, tinware, spa wash cloths, miniature fabric trees, home décor, wind chimes, table runners and more. If you are a vendor and want to join the fun, contact Joan at TJ’s Flowers & Gifts for an application.

The Texas County Museum of Art & History and The Book Nook will also be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their last day of the season. Works from Licking School Art Fair will be showcased. The Current River Artists have everything priced under $50, including note cards, pottery, textile items, jewelry, paintings and crocheted items. The Book Nook will have a book giveaway for children, pre-K through 12th grade.

Santa Claus will be visiting with children at the VFW Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so bring your cameras for a photo. Children will also register there for the toy give-away.

Santa Claus and the Licking Chamber of Commerce will give away toys to children at 2 p.m. on the porch of the Licking Mill. Due to construction, no mill tours will be conducted.

While you are downtown, view the decorations of businesses and see if you agree with the judges on the winner of this year’s window contest.

From noon to 4 p.m., Sonshine and Rainbows Dayschool is having a fish fry; stop by or call 573-674-3121 for delivery in town. Fish, baked beans, fried potatoes, hushpuppies, cornbread and a drink will be $10.

The day ends with a parade! The Charlie Brown Christmas Parade will line up at 3 p.m. at the school parking lot and proceed north along Main Street at 4 p.m. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in two categories, Religious and Non-religious. If you want to participate in the parade and aren’t sure what you need to do, call Haley at 417-217-8133.

There’s something for everyone, so mark your calendar for December 4 for a day of fun at the Licking Christmas festivities!