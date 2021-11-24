Class of 2028 creates Underground Railroad quilt

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Students of the class of 2028 have been diligently working on their Underground Railroad quilt blocks this first semester. The sixth graders meet in groups on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, creating the blocks and compiling the accompanying historical information.

The completed blocks with a quilt label will be set together by Alma Mooney, quilted by Mary Berry, Carolyn Wulff will do the binding and then it will be safely stored. The quilt will be auctioned at the end of the students’ senior school year with proceeds benefiting the Texas County Museum of Art & History.

Assisting with fifth grade teacher Michelle Meizler are volunteers Suzie Blackburn, Jackie Duncan, Reggia Ward and Wulff. Teachers Serena Hagler, sixth grade science, and Chrissy Medlock, fifth grade reading, as well as Rachel Hagler, Serena’s daughter, have also been helping complete the blocks that will make the sampler quilt.

Meizler says, “I find the students and the work both entertaining and informative. It allows me to work with the students on a more individual basis and I learn more each year of making the quilts.”

Photos by Christy Porter

Millie Carver and Paxten Keeney concentrated on the Monkey Wrench, also known as the Churn Dash, while Willow O’Daniel pieced the Shoo Fly. Halee Ammons completed the Wagon Wheel and Jaylyn Hogshooter completed the Log Cabin and the Drunkards Path. Tony Hood, Gage Mesger and Zoen Tillery enjoyed their sewing sessions, having completed the Flying Geese block and the Bowtie pattern. The Tumbling Blocks, Sailboat, Crossroads and Bear Paw blocks have also been completed, leaving Jacob’s Ladder and a Star block to finish. The 8-1/2 to 9-inch quilt blocks are not all simple patterns. While learning sewing skills, the students are also learning sizing, math, color coordination, history and cooperation, working in a group or individually. Alissa Shinn, Aidenn Mansfield and Roman Scavone are also participants working on the quilt.

“The kids are making good color choices,” shared Wulff. “They’re working good together and individually to get the blocks done. Several of the kids have completed one block and then continued on another one.”

We look forward to seeing the Class of 2028’s completed Underground Railroad quilt.