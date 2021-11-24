In this edition: November 25, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Happy Thanksgiving!

Rick Mansfield says, “I Laughed ‘Till I Cried,” and relates many “could have beens” as he tells of a hunting accident. Larry Dablemont went “Grouse Hunting,” not in the Ozarks but in Canada, and recounts why.

Operation Christmas Child has wrapped up a very successful shoebox drive. Museum Muses shares fun upcoming Christmas events and the last workshop held before their season closes December 4.

TCMH Healthcare Foundation is to award $2,000 in scholarships, and The Texas County Retired Teachers and School Personnel give their monthly update.

Texas County 911 says, “Don’t Talk with Your Mouth Full!” as we frolic into the holiday season, which remains a busy time for them. They’ve mastered what they request. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The First Commercial Microprocessor.”

Shop with a Hero has received funds from the Piney River Fraternal Order of Eagles #3911.

Don’t be late! See the new filing dates for upcoming elections in Election Notices.

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

