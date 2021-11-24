 Skip to content

Knights’ fundraiser a delicious success

Photo by Shari Harris
Volunteers joined together to make Friday’s Knights of Columbus Fish Fry a success. From left, in front, Carolyn Wulff, Deb Jur, Renee Todaro, Mary Stone, Jackie Kuhn and Suzie Blackburn; in back, Lori Kuhn, John Fuchs, Cindy Wampner, Andy Clark and Richard Hofstetter. Not pictured was Rose Nabity.

 

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Fried fish with coleslaw, hushpuppies, french fries, beans and cornbread, macaroni and cheese, and a table full of scrumptious desserts greeted those attending the Knights of Columbus fish fry Friday night. Eighty-six people dined in at the event, which ran from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church. An additional fifty to-go meals were prepared.

The Knights of Columbus hold raffles, fish fries and other fundraisers throughout the year to support local charities, like the United Community Help Center food pantry.

