Knights’ fundraiser a delicious success

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Fried fish with coleslaw, hushpuppies, french fries, beans and cornbread, macaroni and cheese, and a table full of scrumptious desserts greeted those attending the Knights of Columbus fish fry Friday night. Eighty-six people dined in at the event, which ran from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church. An additional fifty to-go meals were prepared.

The Knights of Columbus hold raffles, fish fries and other fundraisers throughout the year to support local charities, like the United Community Help Center food pantry.