Volleyball All-District, All-State Honors

Kylie Taylor, a senior setter on the Licking Wildcat Volleyball team, was named to the Class 2 All-State team last week. Taylor also received First Team All District honors, along with teammate Hannah Medlock. Abbie Sullins and Kiley Ingram from Licking were named Second Team All District.

Also receiving All-State honors was senior Alexis Shumpert from Liberty (Mtn. View), who also was named First Team All District.

First Team All District honors also went to Bre Daniels and Kenna Woolsey from Liberty, and Angie Smith and Hannah Dzurick from Houston.

Named to Second Team All District were Kenzie Daniels and Lyla Cornman from Liberty, Olivia Crites and Mali Brookshire from Houston, and Harleigh Hodges from Mansfield. Congratulations to all of these players on their accomplishments!