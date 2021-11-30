Obituary – Frankie L. James

Frankie Lee James, son of the late Arthur and Lela Bell James, departed this life on November 24, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1946, on the hill above Welch Spring in Dent County, Mo. He is survived by his wife Donnetta; daughter, Melissia Creek and husband Wayne of Licking; daughter, Debra Evans and husband Mike of Perryville; his three grandchildren, Trenton Evans, Hannah Creek and Ashley Creek; his sister, Nadine Cameron and husband Mick of Georgia; brothers, David James and wife Alta of Licking, and Donnie James of Tyrone. He is preceded in death by his son, Rodney James; parents, Arthur and Lela Belle James; sisters, Geraldine Brim, Wilma Grant and Shirley McEntire; and brothers, Denny James, Archie James and Ronald Dale James. He will be loved and missed by all his family and friends.

His greatest pleasure in life was his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them and watching them play sports, especially volleyball. He enjoyed watching game shows and scratching lottery tickets.

A memorial service for Frankie took place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Free Will Baptist Church, Licking, Mo., with Pastor Everett Perkins officiating. A visitation took place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Inurnment followed in Hutcheson Cemetery.