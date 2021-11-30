Obituary – Harold “Wayne” Sutton

Harold Wayne Sutton was born August 16, 1935, in Success, Mo. He passed away November 20, 2021, at the age of 86.

Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol; son Matthew; parents Lawrence and Sally; and siblings Earl, Carl, Joe, Eula and Mae. He is survived by his children, Paul, of St. James; Brock and Melena, of Edgar Springs; Tena and Darin of Reeds Spring; and Amanda, of Colorado Springs, Colo. Wayne also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Matthew Jr., David, Melissa, Asher, Kody, Wesley, John, Logan, Zadie, Taden, Hanna, Annie, Emma and Griffin; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew III, Maycee, Hadlee, Jocelyn and Athena, who all loved him dearly.

Wayne enjoyed tinkering outside and telling stories…and anyone knows he could tell a tall tale. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Services will be held for family and friends at a later date.