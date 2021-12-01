 Skip to content

Community Thanksgiving at Assembly of God

Photo submitted
More than 20 volunteers prepared, served and cleaned up, to make sure that those who attended the Licking Assembly of God’s Community Thanksgiving luncheon received a blessing.

Licking Assembly of God was blessed to host their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday. Over 100 members of the local community enjoyed the food and fellowship.

“We are truly blessed with a church that has a servant’s heart. It’s a blessing to witness the tangible love of Jesus,” shared Larissa Satterfield, Outreach Ministry-Youth Pastor.

Thanksgiving Day began with over 20 volunteers who showed up to prepare the food. After a shared meal, a team of men attended departures and loaded a cart full of groceries and supplies for the guests.

The luncheon team had worked for days to prepare groceries and supplies, set the tables, and put together all the little details to make the community feel loved and welcomed. An outreach of this size takes a team.

Photo submitted
Guests received groceries and supplies when leaving the dinner as an additional Thanksgiving blessing.

