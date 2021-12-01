Community Thanksgiving at Assembly of God

Licking Assembly of God was blessed to host their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday. Over 100 members of the local community enjoyed the food and fellowship.

“We are truly blessed with a church that has a servant’s heart. It’s a blessing to witness the tangible love of Jesus,” shared Larissa Satterfield, Outreach Ministry-Youth Pastor.

Thanksgiving Day began with over 20 volunteers who showed up to prepare the food. After a shared meal, a team of men attended departures and loaded a cart full of groceries and supplies for the guests.

The luncheon team had worked for days to prepare groceries and supplies, set the tables, and put together all the little details to make the community feel loved and welcomed. An outreach of this size takes a team.