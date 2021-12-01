K of C donates to United Community Help Center

Photo by Shari Harris
The Knights of Columbus donated $1,068 Monday to the United Community Help Center. This brought their total contribution this fall up to $1,318, which will purchase up to 30,000 pounds of food for the UCHC food pantry. The most recent donation was a result of their fall food drive and money raised during other fundraisers throughout the year. The Knights of Columbus have also donated $801 to the Texas County Food Pantry in Houston this fall. In front, from left, UCHC Director Donetta James and Terri Snelling receive a check from Knights of Columbus, back from left, Jerry Lewis, Richard Hofstetter and John Fuchs.