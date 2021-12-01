Lady ‘Cats win at Cuba

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats traveled to Cuba for the first game of the 2021-22 season last Tuesday, November 23.

Cuba capitalized on some early defensive miscues to take an 8-2 lead early, but Licking made a run and the score stood 12-12 after the first quarter. Licking started to get rolling on offense in the second and took a 35-25 lead into halftime.

The Lady Cats would add to their lead in the third quarter, leading by 14 with one quarter to play. The fourth quarter was all Licking as the girls pulled away to win 73-46 on the road against a game Cuba squad.

Hannah Medlock let the way in scoring with 26 points, including five three-pointers to go with six rebounds and five assists. Kylie Taylor added 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Abbie Sullins tallied 12 points, seven boards and six steals. Kylie Ingram had nine points, Kaida Cook seven points, Linzie Wallace three, and Allie Hock had one point and five rebounds.

The JV won two quarters of action, 18-14. Kinley Keaton hit three three-pointers in JV action.

“Game one gave me a good look at what we need to focus on in practice moving forward.” – Coach Rissler