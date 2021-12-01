Several small businesses in Licking were open on Small Business Saturday and their shelves are full for holiday shoppers. For some customers holiday shopping began on Friday, said business owners.

Photos by Christy Porter

Treasures and gifts, both festive and utilitarian can be found at Country Crafts and Flea Market, they also offered refreshments and had door prizes over the weekend.

In keeping with the day, Dirt Road Gypsy Boutique offered discounts for those who shopped local Saturday. The boutique stocks apparel, footwear and accessories.

Friendly faces were available to assist shoppers on Saturday at Friend Lumber, Lucky Dollar and Right Away Rent to Own. Friend Lumber is a perfect choice when shopping for the handyman or woman on your gift list. For the creative in textile arts, the Lucky Dollar offers a huge selection of fabric, as well as many more gift ideas. Right Away Rent to Own is the place to go for home furnishings and appliances, with a sale continuing through Christmas.

The Rock House was decked in the holiday spirit, which was available for shoppers to take home. They have beautiful displays that include local artisans, along with one of a kind offerings.

Rustic Haven Flea Market was ready for the inquisitive, and has booths full of unique items, including holiday; and for the reader or book lover, they have a sizable Book Cave.

RX Boutique offered a 10 percent discount on Saturday; they have a stylish collection of affordable clothing and accessories.

Dressed for the holidays on Saturday, with final touches allowed, TJ’s Flowers and Flea Market offers glassware, handcrafted and local items in addition to floral arrangements.

Remember Woody’s Flowers for your seasonal floral decorations, and stop in to see more gift ideas. Creations were happening on Saturday, giving patrons time to browse.

During this holiday season, and always, Shop Local!