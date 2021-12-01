Tyree receives Army Values Leadership Award

By Shari Harris, Publisher

On Monday, Nov. 29, Major Monica Rivera, executive officer for the 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment, presented Licking High School junior John Tyree with an Army Values Leadership Award, recognizing his demonstration of the Army Value of Duty.

November’s Army Value was Duty: Fulfill your obligations. The Army invited local schools to nominate a student in grades 7-12 who regularly demonstrated this value, which means more than carrying out assigned tasks. It also means accomplishing tasks as part of a team. The principals at Licking R-VIII School District nominated Tyree for the award.

Tyree is the son of Vivian Monica Mace, a veteran, and the late John Tyree, who passed away in 2014 while serving his country. He currently lives with his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Brad Robertson, and works for the school district as an evening custodian to help with his expenses. Tyree is also the Sentinel/Chaplain of the Licking FFA Chapter. Despite his workload, he continues to earn great grades in his pursuit of becoming a preacher. Tyree’s mother, sister and brother-in-law, along with members of the school administration and staff, were on hand to congratulate him on this accomplishment.

Tyree “shares a message of hope to other students in a non-threatening way,” says Licking R-VIII Superintendent Cristina Wright.

In addition to the Leadership Award, Tyree received an Army hoodie (which he immediately donned) and other Army mementoes.