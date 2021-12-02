Obituary – Winnie D. Hopkins

Winnie Diane Hopkins, age 60, of Edgar Springs, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her residence.

Winnie was born on December 21, 1960, in Phelps County, a daughter to the late Marvin and Alma (Melton) Mace.

She was united in marriage to Dexter Allen Hopkins, Jr. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Winnie enjoyed gardening, drawing and cooking. Her greatest joy in life came from time spent with her grandchildren.

Winnie is survived by her three children, Justin and Bridgett Hamby, Tia Dickerson-Baker, and Dexter Hopkins, III, all of Edgar Springs; grandchildren, Mackinzie Mace, Camilla Harris, Madison Hamby, Clara Harris, Chance Dickerson-Baker and Jade Hamby; as well as many sisters, brothers, cousins, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cassandra Harris; one cousin, Russell Melton; four siblings, Dannie Mace, Zelma Borders, Lonnie Mace and Marvin Ed Mace; and one son-in-law, Kenneth Dickerson-Baker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Mace Family Farm in Edgar Springs, Mo., beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Renaud Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy and flowers can be delivered to 412 Locust Street, Edgar Springs, Mo., in care of Tia Dickerson.