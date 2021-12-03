Obituary – Jeffery D. Booker

Jeffery Dale Booker, age 56, passed away in Rolla, Mo., on November 30, 2021. Jeffery was born in Houston, Mo., on February 5, 1965, to Wanda Sue Booker and Larry Dale Booker.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and his hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, bird watching, cooking, history and listening to music. He was an old car enthusiast as well as a big St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Jeff was a devout Christian and was baptized in 1974. He was also a member of Boone Creek Baptist Church. He graduated from Licking High School in 1983. During his high school career, he played basketball and ended up going to the State Championship in 1983. Later on, he became the area manager at AT&T and retired after twenty-one years. He was also a mechanic assistant and worked as a part’s specialist at Al West in Rolla.

Survivors include one son, Aaron Lee Booker of St. Charles; his mother, Wanda Sue Booker of Licking; his father, Larry Dale Booker and wife Sondra; one brother, Shawn Lee Booker; four aunts, Joan Wells of Licking; Carole Bailey of Licking; Rosie Stoffer of Rolla and Lena Mesplay of Rolla; and one uncle, Red Booker.

Jeff is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bud and Mary Bell Booker, and maternal grandparents, Roscoe and Edith Beasley.

A visitation for Jeff will take place Friday, December 3, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. A funeral service will take place Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Boone Creek Baptist Church with Brother Robert Gifford officiating. A burial will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.