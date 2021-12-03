Obituary – John M. Buxbaum

John Michael Buxbaum, age 55, son of Charles John and Bertie Ruth (Price) Buxbaum was born on February 1, 1966, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He passed away on November 30, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Daniela Lynn Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter, Marie Elizabeth (Buxbaum) Knowles (Robert) of Centralia; his sisters, Donna Marie (Buxbaum) Hudson of Jefferson City and Kathleen Vada (Buxbaum) Hart (Rob) of Olathe, Kan.; one brother, Robert Hubert of Alabama; his nieces, Aleesha Rhodes Jones (Domenic) and Brittney Fowler, both of Jefferson City, Chelsea Hart of Kansas City, and Shawna Robertson (Chris) of Louisiana; four great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

John graduated from Dixon High School in Dixon, Mo.

John was a welder, an electrician, a carpenter, a mechanic, a builder of homes, a fisherman, a picker, a dumpster diver, a spelunker, an avid walker, a camper and an explorer. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed drawing, painting, collecting cool/pretty/interesting rocks (“rocks that rock”), and collecting anything to do with wolves and Native American culture. He enjoyed music of various genres. He loved playing the drums, especially with his great-niece Aleece.

John was a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by everyone and was loved by all.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of his life at a later date.