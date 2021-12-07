Obituary – Michele R. Camenisch

Michele Rena Camenisch, of Rolla, Mo., passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 51.

She was born on July 31, 1970, in Rolla, to the late Charles Tankersley and Mary (Bailey) Tankersley. On July 31, 1998, she married James Camenisch in Flat, Mo.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert and Sadie Tankersley and Willard and Ida Pearl Bailey.

Michele was employed at Walmart in Rolla for 7-1/2 years and Rolla’s Party Market for four years prior to landing her residing job as the office manager at Gingerbread House for the last 14 years. She enjoyed her job and the relationships she built with the residents at Gingerbread House. She made many friendships and unforgettable memories with her coworkers throughout the years.

Michele cared for everyone and was always sure to put everybody else’s needs and wants before her own. As her kids grew up, their friends often looked up to her and thought of her as a second mom. She always shared stories of when she was little, cooking in the kitchen with her Grandma Sadie. She carried on that tradition, spending lots of time cooking with her kids and grandkids. She always made sure the family sat down for a meal together every Sunday no matter what. She loved sitting on the porch and watching her kids and grandkids play. She especially loved watching her son, Bud, play high school football and was very proud of each of her kids and their accomplishments.

Michele will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: her husband, James Camenisch of Edgar Springs; two sons, Joshua Camenisch and wife Lindsey, and James Camenisch II, all of Edgar Springs; a daughter, Nicole Camenisch and boyfriend Zach Taylor of Edgar Springs; two grandchildren, Charleigh Mae Camenisch and Gracie Marie Camenisch; one sister, Kathy Daniels and husband Terry of Rolla; a niece, Alexis Taylor and husband Dallas of Rolla; a nephew, Kyle Daniels and wife Lauren of Rolla; great nieces Bailey Taylor and Layla Daniels of Rolla; and great nephew Layton Daniels of Rolla.

A funeral service for Michele R. Camenisch will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to an education fund for James “Bud” Camenisch.