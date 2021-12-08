Christmas at the musuem

Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking School Art Club had their work on display at the Texas County Museum of Art and History Saturday. The pieces of artwork were started during the Art Club Fair, which was a joint endeavor between the school art club and the museum. Art club members were excited to share their work with families and friends.
The Current River Artists offered multiple quality gifts for under $50 at the museum Saturday.
An impromptu story-time happened at the Book Nook when these young ladies met State Sen. Karla Eslinger.
