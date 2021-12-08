Classifieds: Dec. 9 – Dec. 15, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: 2 German Shepherd pups, 1 male, 1 female, 12-weeks old. Fully vaccinated with 2 rounds Neo Par, 1 round New Vacc, 2 rounds Kennel Jec, and dewormed. (Purebred pups.) $300 each. Dan H. Yoder, 19777 Harry Road, Licking, MO 65542. L/48/2tp

For Sale: Fiberglass canoe, flat back, on trailer. Wide sponsons, very stable. 573-308-6323. L/48/2tp

For Sale: Just received — a new shipment of winter tires. See them at OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/33/4tc

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift For Christmas: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Looking for a mechanic to work with hydraulics, in Houston area, 417-217-2995. H/33/1tp

Help Wanted: Diesel mechanic with tools. Starting pay $18 – $20 per hour. Call 417-962-5191 or apply in person at 880 Market St., Cabool. H/33/2tp

Housekeeper Wanted: Part-time, at the Southern Inn, Houston, Mo. Call 417-967-4591. H/33/1tc

Help Wanted: The Houston Herald has a need occasionally for part-time help in its mailing department. Inquire at its office. H/32/1tp

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber, LLC is now hiring workers to make furniture parts. To apply, call 573-674-2080 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. H/31/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: 36 x 11.2 tractor tires for International C. Call Mike at 417-457-1015. L/49/2tc

Wanted: Old Samurai swords or WWII relics, 417-217-2995. H/33/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: One-bedroom apartment, $275 a month; two-bedroom apartment, $350. Call 417-217-0686. H/33/tfc

For Rent: Nice one-bedroom apartment at the Piney Inn, $400 a month, $275 deposit. Call Chad at 417-260-7161, no calls after 9 p.m. H/32/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

To Give Away:

