Winner of the My Little Cupcake Gingerbread House Contest was a smiling Jacey Wallace (right). Tammy Sullins (left) presented Jacey with her smiling gingerbread man award. One cent voting, more was allowed, was held for the submissions on display with Licking Residential Care the recipient of the funds.
Photo by Christy Porter
Handcrafted, creative, whimsical and fun gingerbread houses were on display at My Little Cupcake for the Gingerbread House Contest.
