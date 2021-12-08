Seyler appointed as Texas County Clerk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (December 1, 2021) – Governor Mike Parson announced on Wednesday, December 1, that Peggy Seyler, of Houston, was appointed as the Texas County Clerk.

A press release from Governor Mike Parson’s office stated, “Ms. Seyler currently serves as the Interim Texas County Clerk and previously served as a Deputy Texas County Assessor. She also has more than 15 years experience as a Deputy County Clerk for the Texas County Clerk’s Office. Ms. Seyler attended Texas County Technical School where she earned a Medical Administrative Assistant certificate.”

Five appointments were made to various boards and commissions by the governor, and Seyler filled one of the two county office vacancies.