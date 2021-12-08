By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Christian Church held a Spirit of Giving event Saturday evening, to help share the joy of Christmas with 30 families, which included 100 kids.

Santa and an array of edible delights greeted participants.

Each family was then welcome to shop for Christmas gifts, to choose a movie, three toys per child, a coat, undergarments and clothing. Babies were not forgotten as the Pregnancy Resource Center in Houston supplied bags especially for them and their needs. Each child also received a blanket, stuffed animal, books, a stocking and stocking stuffers. Wrapping accessories for the gifts were supplied.

Children were invited by Santa’s helpers to choose a special gift to give to their parents or caregivers, and with help to wrap and label it.

They were then treated with a craft table, movies, popcorn and cocoa.

The families were able to take some of the Christmas cheer home with them from an assortment of Christmas decorations, and before leaving they were given a food box.

Volunteers and participants alike had an enjoyable evening in the Christmas Spirit of Giving.

The hosts of Spirit of Giving wish to thank and are very appreciative of all donations, from the church and area contributors.

Photos by Christy Porter