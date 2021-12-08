Wildcats Third in Frisco League Tournament

The Licking Boys Basketball team entered the first round of the Frisco League Tournament Tuesday night with a win over sixth seed Crocker. The Wildcats led the first quarter by a slim margin, 16-15, but never looked back, rolling to a high scoring, 95-75 win.

Austin James led scoring with 31 points and added 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Other scorers in double figures were Keyton Cook with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Austin Stephens with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; and Chris Bartling had 10 points and 2 assists. Cole Wallace produced 7 points, 2 rebounds, 12 assists and 7 steals. Carter Sullins had 7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals; JB Huff 5 points; Cade Richards 3 points; Nicky Hood 2 points; and Connor McLeod 9 rebounds.

“We did a good job of running all night. It seems like more shots fall for us when we don’t foul. We did a good job of taking care of the ball and I think these guys can be fun to watch by the end of the season. I love watching these guys play.” – Coach Mike Phillips

In Thursday’s semi-final game, Licking faced a tough Richland team, and was unable to overcome a first half deficit (40-19) despite playing a close second half (47-51). The final score of 66-91 put Licking into Saturday’s third place game.

Cook scored 15 points with 6 rebounds; Sullins had 10 points and 2 assists; Wallace had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Bartling added 7 points; James 6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists; Huff 5 points and 3 rebounds; Hood 5 points; Stephens 4 points and 7 rebounds; Richards 2 points; and Kannon Buckner 2 points.

“We really struggled against their length. Next time we see them, we will try to focus on getting in the paint and attacking more than we did tonight. We battled to the end. I appreciate the hard work the guys give me every night.” – Coach Phillips

Licking overcame Plato, 81-60, to take the third place title Saturday. A strong third quarter (24-9) gave the Wildcats a 19-point lead going into the fourth, and the Eagles were unable to come back. This gives the Licking Wildcats a 3-1 record.

Wallace led the team with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Cook was right behind him with 15 points and 7 rebounds. James had 10 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists; Stephens added 10 points and 1 rebound; Roston Stockard had 8 points and 2 rebounds; Bartling 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals; Huff 4 points and 1 rebound; Hood 4 points and 4 rebounds; Sullins 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; McLeod 2 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; and Buckner 2 points.

“We were finally able to play a quarter of basketball in the third, without slowing the game down by fouling. When we keep the action live, we are hard to guard and it makes our press more difficult. Next game is at Stoutland on Tuesday.” – Coach Phillips