Christmas windows brighten downtown

Photo by Christy Porter
Invited to judge the window decorating contest this year were, from left, John Fluhrer and Winter Rabun, Sue Hubbs, and State Sen. Karla Eslinger. The group chose as their top three windows, in first place, The Licking News office, in second place, Right Away Rent-to-Own, and in third place, TJ’s Flowers & Gifts. State Senator Eslinger arrived early and stayed after the judging to meet constituents, discuss issues and tour the shops in downtown Licking.
Photo by Shari Harris
It was a Charlie Brown Christmas with a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, topped by Woodstock, that took first place in the Window Decorating Contest. It can be seen at The Licking News office.
Photo by Shari Harris
Snowmen and Christmas trees festively brighten the Right Away Rent-to-Own window, and took second place in the Window Decorating Contest.
Photo by Shari Harris
These adorable penguins greeted passersby in one of two Christmas windows at TJ’s Flowers & Gifts, which won third place in the Window Decorating Contest.
Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter