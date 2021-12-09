Gift offerings from area vendors By Editor | December 9, 2021 | 0 Photo by Christy PorterChristmas décor and more could be found throughout the VFW hall Saturday. This vendor shows a variety of Christmas wreaths. Photos by Christy Porter Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christmas windows brighten downtown December 9, 2021 | No Comments » Christmas at the musuem December 8, 2021 | No Comments » Spirit of Giving December 8, 2021 | No Comments » The Rock House celebrates first anniversary December 8, 2021 | No Comments » Sonshine and Rainbow Day School December 8, 2021 | No Comments »