Obituary – Thomas M. Smith

Thomas Michael Smith, age 78, son of Austin and Betty (Loxton) Smith, was born on July 17, 1943, in Port Huron, Mich. He passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Mo., due to Covid, with his loving family by his side.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Wilma; five siblings, Virginia, Terrance, Sr., David, Sr., Ralph and John; eight in-laws, Beaulah, Frances, Violet, Viola, Wilda, Thomas, Buddy and James; his father and mother-in-law, Jim and Bessie Sullins; and his great granddaughter, Olivia Ann Lane.

Thomas is survived by his significant other, Linda Roark of Branson; two sons, Barry of Licking and Kevin (Kim) of Clever; two daughters, Kimberly Mackeben and Tonya (Mike) Starnes of Lebanon; one sister, Rebecca (Joe) Fleming of Leesburg, Fla.; two brothers, Stewart (Sharon) Smith of Kimball, Mich., and James (Fran) Smith of Fort Gratiot, Mich.; one sister- in -law, Shirley Settlemire of Lake Placid, Fla.; one brother in law, Vernon (Beverly) Sullins of Licking; a special niece, Lisa Satterfield of Licking; and special friend, Diane Norris of Success.

Thomas is also blessed and survived by 16 grandchildren, Derek (Christy) Norris, Jessi (Jake) Buckner, Ashley (Lucas) Adey, Nicole Mackeben (Jason Brown), Kayla (Sheldon Grimm) Wallace, Justin (Nicole) Lane, Wesley (Alexa) Lane, Kelsey (Chay) Lane, Aaron (Alyssa) Starnes, Tyler Starnes, Ryan (Kaylynn) Munson, Chelsey (Jeremy) Flood, Paul (Ashlee) Smith, Katelynn and Kourtney VanAlstine, Scotty Vandalinda; and 29 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

Tom grew up in Port Huron, Mich., and enlisted in the US Army in 1962. While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., he met the love of his life Wilma. They were united in marriage in January of 1963, and celebrated forty-one wonderful years together. He was discharged from the Army in 1965.

Tom joined the Paper Hangers and Fresco Painters Local Union 2341 in February 1970 and has been a member since. He just received his 50-year service pin last year. He mostly worked in Ft. Leonard Wood and St. Louis, Mo.

Tom loved old cars, especially his ‘57 Chevy, which he spent countless hours working on and taking it to car shows as long as his health permitted. He was very proud of his car.

Tom loved spending time at the lake with his family, and showing us all “how to catch a fish” and how to “tie the hook” on. He always knew where the fish were biting.

Tom loved time spent at Buckners bottom hunting and camping with his special friends, Don, Jim, Butch and Ronnie.

One of his favorite things to do was “call us all on a Saturday morning at 5 a.m.” He called just to see what we were doing that day, to tell us of a treasure he would find at a garage sale or called to tell us that his deer, Buddy, was coming up to eat the chops that he put out for him and how close he got to him. Oh, how we are going to miss those calls!

Tom loved his family and would do anything he could to help them. He was a very special husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Forever in our hearts, Dad, until we meet again.

Memorials may be made to Craddock Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev Rick Mosher officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors was in Craddock Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Justin Lane, Wesley Lane, Kelsey Lane, Aaron Starnes, Tyler Starnes and Paul Smith. Honorary Pallbearers were Jake Buckner, Jason Brown, Luke Adey and Ryan Munson.