Obituary – Durwood “Woody” Stokes

Durwood Lee Stokes, age 88, of Houston, Mo., was born October 14, 1933, in Montgomery, Ala., to Robert Dewey and Nora (Johnson) Stokes. He passed away December 13, 2021, at Houston House Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Benny. He is survived by his wife, Marva (Blankenship) Stokes, of the home; three daughters, Nora Hoth of Marshfield, Sonja Godsey and husband David of Gosnell, Ark., and Donna Stokes of Keffer, Okla.; six grandchildren, Michelle (Shannon) Harris of Arkansas, Jennifer (Donnie) Burwell of Colorado, Stephanie Oralls of Arkansas, Steve, Jr. (Shannon) Evettes of Arkansas, Mike Hoth of Missouri, and Dusty Echols of Oklahoma; thirteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Maudie Hawkensen of South Carolina.

Woody loved to fish, hunt and visit with family. He did not know a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.