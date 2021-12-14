Obituary – Hulda C. Dunlap

Hulda Catherine (Rogers) Dunlap, of Rolla, Mo., passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the age of 86. Hulda was born in Columbus Grove, Ohio, on December 29, 1934, to the late Charles and Leila Eggleston Rogers. She was the second youngest of nine children. Proceeding her in death were her parents; loving husband of 69 years, Nolan Eugene Dunlap; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Vera), Charles (Lillian), Leonard (Pauline), John (Joyce) and Richard (Pat); and her sister, Betty Ileen (Herm) Steffen; and an infant sister, Harriet.

Hulda’s life was filled with love and family. Central to that was her lifelong relationship with high-school sweetheart Nolan. They were married on June 1, 1952, and were blessed with four children, Dennis, Gregory, Debra and Tim. Together, they worked hard, prayed harder and did everything they could to make a better life for those they loved. Whether it was farming in Ohio, working a successful nutria business in Michigan or taking a risk to buy a farm and move their family to Lake Springs, Mo., in 1968, Hulda and Nolan did it together with a great amount of faith in the Lord and each other.

Once in Lake Springs, Hulda and Nolan rolled up their sleeves and got to work building a life that would make anyone proud. In addition to raising her children and helping to renovate their farm, Hulda worked as head-start aide at R-3 school and tirelessly supported her church.

Hulda and Nolan bought the Licking Livestock Auction in Licking, Mo., in 1976, where Hulda managed the office and had a big part in its success. After selling the livestock auction years later, Hulda served as coordinator at Licking Senior Center. In 1984, Hulda and Nolan took a leap of faith to begin an Amway Distributorship business and by doing so, were blessed with astounding success and the opportunity to mentor others while traveling the globe.

Despite her grand global accomplishments, Hulda’s proudest mentoring moments were undoubtedly inside the walls of her home serving her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was the first to encourage, cheerlead and inspire with one of her many heart-felt sayings. And if you happened to not hear it the first time, she’d rarely shy away from a chance to repeat a lesson a second time, just this time with wider eyes.

Hulda warmly shared her lessons and stories, including those of her majorette days in high school and her youthful summers working at Columbus Grove pool while Nolan served as lifeguard. (We still find it hard to believe that was purely coincidental).

What everyone will believe is that if Hulda saw a need, she did everything in her power to fulfill it. She was equal parts tender softness and unbridled make-it-happen spunk, and always overflowing with open arms and an unmatched joy for life that will live on forever as fun-filled, laughter-inducing memories in those who were blessed to know her. Hulda would always say, “Pretty is as pretty does,” and it’s clear from her life well lived that Hulda Catherine Dunlap was downright beautiful.

Hulda is survived by her children, Dennis Dunlap and wife Sherry, of Licking, Greg Dunlap, of Sheridan, Ark., Debbie Dobbs, and husband Dr. Tracy Dobbs, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Tim Dunlap and wife Lisa, of Waterloo, Ill.; grandchildren, Mike Dunlap, Adam (Mandy) Dunlap, Amy (Scotty) Richards, Gregory Dunlap. Lyndsey (Brad) Moffett, Megan (Shawn) Johnson, Mandy (Kyle) Baisley, Angie (Tommy) Odgen, Stephanie (Dr. Bryan) Boerjan, Zach (Danielle) Dunlap and Ashley (Jon) Lang; sister, Neete Schantz and husband Bill, of Lafayette, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Wilma Jean Thompson, of Bluffton, Ohio and Ida Dunlap, of Bluffton, Ohio; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and fellow members at Greentree Christian Church.

Graveside services will be held at the Lake Spring Cemetery in Lake Spring, Mo., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with pastors Chris Foster and Tim Cook officiating. Memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to Lake Spring Cemetery. Cards are available at all James & Gahr locations.