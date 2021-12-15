2021 Licking Rodeo best New Rodeo of the Year

Photo by Shari Harris
Licking Chamber of Commerce President Kyle Smith and Secretary Suzie Blackburn, both members of the Rodeo Committee, show a plaque the 2021 Licking Rodeo was awarded from the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association (MRCA) for 2021 CO-Approved New Rodeo of the Year. Silver Creek Rodeo Company produced this year’s rodeo, and they received multiple MRCA awards for their rodeos and stock this year. Contestants chose three of Silver Creek’s bareback stock, five broncs and five bulls for the 35th Annual Missouri Finals Rodeo. The bronc 013X Roller Coaster was voted MRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. The bareback 254 Got A Dollar was MRCA Bareback Horse of the Finals. In addition to the award received for the Licking Rodeo they produced, the St. James FFA Rodeo won Platinum MRCA Co-Approved Rodeo of the Year, and the Auxvasse Rodeo won Most Improved Ground!