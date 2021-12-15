Photos by Christy Porter
Abounding Hope Church hosted a Children’s Christmas Store Wednesday evening and Saturday. The church-sponsored store gave 60 area children an opportunity to shop for their loved ones, accompanied by volunteers who also helped them wrap and label the gifts. Volunteers Marlene Taylor (left) and Nedra Ritz (right) helped a young shopper wrap her gifts. Other volunteers included Connie Buckner, Loretta Friend, Delta Hernandez and son Dillion, Taylor Hicks and Nadine Nelson. Abounding Hope Church has hosted the event for the past six years.