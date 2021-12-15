Delivering Christmas

Photo by Christy Porter
The Boone Creek Baptist Church Women’s Mission Union (WMU) delivered four tubs of Christmas cheer to Hickory Manor Nursing Facility last Thursday. Pictured from left are members Crystal Ritz, Brittany Tune, Iretta Larbey, Geraldine Thornhill, Darlene Reed, Hickory Manor Activity Director Heather Lyons, and member Wilma Smith. The WMU collects gift items throughout the year and accepts donations from Boone Creek Baptist Church to brighten the holidays for those who reside at Hickory Manor.