Drug arrests

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

HOUSTON, Mo. – On the morning of December 10, 2021, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and South Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway C in the Licking area. The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation conducted by the task force. The search of the residence led to the discovery of multiple controlled substances including methamphetamine and capsules believed to contain heroin/fentanyl.

Sonya R. Ewing, age 57, of Licking, and Michael R. Peterson, age 58, of Licking, were arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Ewing with two counts of trafficking drugs 2nd degree and Peterson with two counts of trafficking drugs 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ewing was held in the Texas County Jail pending $750,000 bond. Peterson was also held in the Texas County Jail pending a $1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.