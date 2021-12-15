Hall advances in AL Oratorical Scholarship contest

Submitted

American Legion Post # 41 in Houston hosted a High School Oratorical Scholarship Program County Contest, with several high school student contestants in Texas County this year. Several students in Texas County applied for the contest but the final selection came down to just two students.

Sami Hall from Licking High School and Kenney Overy a home school student from the Houston area contended Friday evening, December 10, for the chance to advance to the District level.

Hall won the contest, was certified by Post #41, and will compete January 9, 2022, for a $350 scholarship that will be awarded by American Legion’s District 16, Department of Missouri. The contest will take place at St. Roberts and that winner will advance to zone level where the stakes are much higher. Drury University offers a $12,000 scholarship to first and second place winners at that level, provided the winners attend Drury University.