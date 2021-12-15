By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Destiny Worship Center was beautifully decorated with the Christ child and nativity as the central focus for the Handmaidens of the Lord December meeting.

A luncheon of lasagna, salad, garlic bread, cake and cupcakes was enjoyed at the festive place settings. Glenda Goodin, Adonia Rask and Bonita Roper arrived early to help complete the preparations.

Kathy Curran shared a message of being a strong woman in these last days, said Pastor Meri Wrest.

The Handmaidens of the Lord is a non-denominational group of women who meet the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. All are invited to attend the brunch and message meeting; if you would like more information or to attend, please RSVP by calling Meri at 573-674-3351. The January meeting will be held on Saturday, January 8, due to the holiday, at Destiny Worship Center, 121 South Main Street in Licking.

Photos by Christy Porter