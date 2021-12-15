In this edition: December 16, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield’s hauntings continue with “Present Ghosts.” Larry Dablemont shares his Christmas spirit and his choice of “Christmas Cards for the Outdoor Family.”

Cindy at the Licking Library shares the signs of Christmas and when Santa will visit the library, as well as new selections that are now available. Consider adopting a resident or making a donation for Christmas at Hickory Manor. Ozarks Cooks shared a recipe for Christmas cookies last week; this week the recipe is for Christmas Cake!

Get the information for upcoming classes that include a Safe Sitter class, a Beginner’s Quilting Class, and a free produce safety class for gardeners.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services say there’s still time to protect against the flu, and The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton follows the evolution to “The New Internet.” Read a touching tribute to Wayne Gott.

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.