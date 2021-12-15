Lady ‘Cats win Eden Bisker honorary game

The Plato Lady Eagles made the short trip east to the Sherman Hill Field House to face the Frisco League Tourney champion Licking Lady Wildcats.

Licking jumped on Plato early, hitting several threes and executing their zone sets to get easy looks in the paint. LHS roared out to a 20-point lead but a second quarter run brought Plato back to within 3. Licking used a timeout to regroup and promptly spread the lead back to 25 before the break.

The second half was all Licking as 14 girls saw the floor and several different defenses were used. Hannah Medlock led the way with 24 points, Abbie Sullins 19, Kiley Ingram 6, Kylie Taylor 6, Allie Hock 4, Kinley Keaton 3, JoJo Wells 2, Ryleigh Barton 1.

Licking moved their record to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Frisco League.

Photos by Shari Harris