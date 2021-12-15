Leadership Class visits Licking Residential Care

Jessica Hildebrand, Activities Director

On December 1, Licking High School’s Leadership Class came to Licking Residential Care and volunteered about an hour of their time to decorate one of the residents’ trees for Christmas! They were a very nice group of kids, and they spent time with some of the residents and put together a little gift for each of them!! The residents enjoyed watching them as they were eating lunch, and most of them stayed until the tree was done!

Thank you Lynette Sundell and the Leadership Class!