Route 63 Car Club donates to six area charities

The Route 63 Car Club presented representatives from six area organizations with $550 checks at the Licking Senior Center Thursday. The car club raises funds throughout the year at events and distributes the money back to the local area each December. Pictured is Bonnie Hall, of Christmas in Our Hometown, receiving a check from Cindy Wampner and other car club members. From left, in front: Diana Nece, Marie Barnes, Hall and Wampner; in back: Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Jim Black, Mike Creech and Richard Bates.
Cindy Wampner receives a donation for the Licking Bridge Builders from Jim Black of the Route 63 Car Club. From left, in front: car club members Diane Nece, Marie Barnes, Wampner and Black; in back: car club members Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Richard Bates and Mike Creech.
Linda Roberts accepts a check on behalf of the Love Paks Nutrition program from Cindy Wampner of the Route 63 Car Club. From left, in front, car club members Diane Nece, Marie Barnes, Roberts and Wampner; in back, car club members Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Jim Black, Mike Creech and Richard Bates.
Pregnancy Resource Center received a donation from the Route 63 Car Club. From left, in front are car club members Diane Nece, Marie Barnes, Robin Glenn from Pregnancy Resource Center, and car club member Cindy Wampner; in back are car club members Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Jim Black, Mike Creech and Richard Bates.
Receiving a donation from Route 63 Car Club members on Thursday was Elizabeth Revelle for the Share Your Christmas Program. From left, in front, are car club members Diana Nece and Marie Barnes, Revelle, and club member Cindy Wampner; and in back, club members Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Jim Black, Mike Creech and Richard Bates.
Donetta James and Terry Snelling from the United Community Help Center accepted a donation from the Route 63 Car Club Thursday. Several club members were on hand for the donation. From left, in front, are club members Diane Nece and Marie Barnes, James receiving a check from club member Cindy Wampner, and Snelling; in back are club members Jerry Wampner, Ken Hollenbeck, Jim Black, Mike Creech and Richard Bates.