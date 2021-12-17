Obituary – Virginia F. Hildebrand

Virginia Fay Hildebrand passed away December 15, 2021, at home, with her family by her side. Virginia was born in Kinderpost, Mo., on September 17, 1936.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary C. Hildebrand; parents, Tony W. Williams and Neppie (Merryman) Williams; one brother, Donald R. Williams; and one sister, Shirley (Williams) Hazel.

Virginia is survived by her five children, Leroy and wife Cheryl Hildebrand, Beverly and husband Ronnie Webb, Nancy Norris, Michael and Jackie Hildebrand, and Susan Norris and Joe Quick; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Virginia loved to garden, take care of her flowers, fishing, long walks, bird watching and feeding her hummingbirds. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Pallbearers are Becky Barnett, Jared Norris, Sabrina Norris, Meagan Barns, Avery Norris, Isaac Norris and Christopher Hildebrand. Interment will follow in Long Hollow Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.