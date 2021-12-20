Obituary – Randy L. Burke

Randy Lee Burke was born June 22, 1965, in Columbia, Mo., to James Harvey Burke and Dorene May Gibbs. His health cut his life short at the age of 56 years young on December 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

Randy married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Brenda, on September 1, 1995, and they were blessed with two beautiful girls, Heather Renee and Kimberly Ann.

Randy never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Randy’s occupations over the years gained him many friendships he cherished. Randy enjoyed rooster cruisin’ around the U.S. with all of his buddies. Some of his biggest accomplishments were being a husband, father to two beautiful girls, and a pappy to his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The last months he enjoyed being outside drinking coffee and watching his dogs, Duke and Jez.

He enjoyed keeping up with current events by watching the news. He also enjoyed keeping in contact with all of his buddies on the phone.

Randy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2017. Randy is survived by his loving wife Brenda of 37 years; two daughters, Heather and Kimberly (and husband Heath Coyne); mother, Dorene Gilmore; five grandchildren, Evan, Jake, Cortney, Airlie and Ashlynn; two great grandchildren, Addison and Wyatt; three sisters, two brothers, three sisters in law, two brothers in law; and long-time friend, Unc Elmer Hayes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

“Randy Lee Burke was born on June 22, 1965 and what entertained him was Duke/Jezzie/and Airlie/and the news and he yoost to drink beer/and we love him so so much much.” Written by his granddaughter, Airlie Lyons.

Services for Randy were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO, with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. Pallbearers were Airlie Lyons, Kyle Akers, Evan Cady, JB Huff, Heath Coyne, Steve Booker and Jake Atkinson. Visitation was held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.