Obituary – Jimmie C. Shurden

Jimmie Charles Shurden, age 73, of Yukon, Mo., was born November 14, 1948, to Jack and Christine (Greenlee) Shurden, both now deceased, in Kosciusko, Miss. He was born 3 months premature and suffered his entire life with learning disabilities. He overcame many adversities and harsh treatment by his peers. Jimmy had a good heart and a good sense of humor and was much loved by his family.

He loved watching TV and watching and buying movies, especially the older movies and shows. He also loved country music. In the spring and summer, he loved watching his bird feeders and the deer that came up. He liked playing Mexican Train too, although he didn’t understand all the rules and we let him cheat sometimes, we all loved having him play.

Jim has left behind his sisters, Marilyn Hoffman, of Yukon, and Jackie Springer, of Peoria, Ariz.; his brothers, Bobby Shurden, of Blevins, Ark., and Timothy Shurden, of Jackson, Miss.

Jim passed away in Springfield, Mo., at Mercy Hospital, on December 19, 2021. He will be missed very much.

Services were Tuesday, December 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Don Crockett officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.