Obituary – Nikolas D. Miers

Nikolas Dale Miers, of Newburg, Mo., passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 3.

He was born on August 24, 2018, in Rolla, Mo., to Jordan (Miers) Rudroff. Nik was preceded in death his great-grandparents, Bill Miers, George and Mary Gaddy, and Norman and Carrie Henry; a great-uncle, Mike Henry; and a great-great-grandmother, Mary Virginia Acree.

Nik will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his mother, Jordan Rudroff of Edgar Springs, Mo.; grandparents, Jim Miers and Ami Hope of Newburg, and Janice and Bruce Gilbert of Edgar Springs; a brother, Conyer Gilbert of Edgar Springs; an uncle, Jaysen Miers and wife, Megan of Edgar Springs; three cousins, Avery Miers, Nataleigh Miers and Allyson Miers; and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service for Nikolas D. Miers was conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.