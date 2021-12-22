Coming Events December 23, 2021

SALVATION ARMY KETTLE DRIVE

The local Salvation Army Kettle Drive is taking place now through Friday, December 24, at Town & Country Supermarket. Please sign up on the posted calendar to “man the kettle” or call 573-674-3966, call or text 573-578-4802.

VFW HIATUS

The Licking VFW Post 6337 will have no Bingo on Friday, December 24 or Friday, December 31, due to the holidays.

BLOOD DRIVE

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 222 West Hwy. 32, Licking, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday, December 27. Eligible type O, B- or A- donors please consider making a Power Red donation. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: LICKING, to schedule an appointment.

RYLEY WALLACE BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION

A benefit dinner and auction will be held for Ryley Wallace, with dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and auction at 6:30 p.m. at the Fox Fire Station on Saturday, January 15. If you would like to donate something for the dinner and/or auction please call 471-260-1034 or 417-260-2783.

LICKING MILL FUNDRAISER FISH FRY AND AUCTION

A fish fry and auction will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Licking VFW Hall on Saturday, January 22. Funds raised are for higher than expected repair costs for the mill. These repairs are necessary before painting in the spring. Auction donations can be dropped off at TJ’s Flowers & Gifts or The Licking News office.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is December 30.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

