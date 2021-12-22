Holiday Remembrance Service at Fox Funeral Home

Shari Harris, Publisher

Fox Funeral Home presented their Holiday Remembrance Service Monday evening. Families and friends gathered to remember and honor their lost loved ones at the service. During the ceremony, the names of those being honored, were read aloud.

The trio of Pastor Paul Richardson, Mrs. Julie Richardson and Mrs. Heidi Malikowski performed “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and Mrs. Richardson and Mrs. Malikowski sang “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night” to the piano accompaniment of Pastor Richardson. Those attending held a candlelight ceremony during the latter song.

Mr. Rick Mosher presented the holiday message this year. He addressed the difficulties of finding “great joy” at Christmas when facing your first holiday season without a loved one. Mosher urged attendees to find their comfort in Christ. He shared that the death and resurrection of Christ offered man salvation, and victory over death. The birth of Christ is to be celebrated as the first step, beginning the life that led to His death on the cross and His resurrection.

“I bring you good tidings of great joy that you might have that comfort in your life,” said Mosher, summarizing his message.

Many of those attending remained to share memories and enjoy light refreshments following the service. An angel ornament was given as a keepsake to those present.