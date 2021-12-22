Lady ‘Cats 4th in State Rankings

The December 15 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings for girls basketball has been released. The Licking Lady Wildcats are ranked fourth in Class 3, behind Strafford, El Dorado Springs and Skyline.

Photos by Shari Harris

Junior Varsity and Varsity Lady ‘Cats teams defeated Mansfield Thursday at the Sherman Hill Field House. JV won 44-20, and the Varsity score was 49-39.

Other area schools making the top 10 for their classes are West Plains (3) in Class 5, Rolla (7) in Class 5, Steelville (9) in Class 3, Ellington (4) in Class 2, and Newburg (6) in Class 2.