Local student receives scholarships

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (December 20, 2021) – Ashley A. Creek, Licking, has been awarded the James and Audrey Friend Restricted Scholarship and the Jack and Marian McNevin Endowed Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).

Creek, a 2020 graduate of Licking High School in Licking, is a sophomore at MSU-WP who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education.

She is the daughter of Wayne and Melissa Creek, Raymondville.

