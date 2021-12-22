Shop with a Hero Program helps children

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Houston Lions Club Texas County Shop with a Hero Program was held on Saturday, December 18, at the Houston Walmart.

“This year we raised $24,400 and were able to help 244 children have a better Christmas. The children also had the opportunity to go shopping with some of our local heroes,” stated program organizer Bennie Cook.

The following departments participated in the program: Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Texas County 911, Houston Police Department, City of Houston and Rural Fire Department, Raymondville Fire Department, City of Licking Police Department, Licking Fire Department, Summersville Fire Department, Clear Springs Fire Department, City of Cabool Police Department, City of Cabool Fire Department, Tyrone Fire Department, Roby Fire Department, Texas County Memorial Hospital, Missouri Children’s Division, 25th Circuit Juvenile Office, Missouri Department of Corrections, National Park Service Rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation.

“Each year this program raises more funds to help children in need and we appreciate everyone who donated this year. This program would not exist if it were not for the generosity of so many people in Texas County,” stated Cook. If you would like to volunteer with the program or donate for next year, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382 or bennieleecook@gmail.com.