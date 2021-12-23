Obituary – Kelly A. Williams

Kelly Ann (Campbell) Williams passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 64. Kelly was born in Cabool, Mo., to Joy (Canada) Jensen and Gerald Campbell. She grew up in Missouri with her older brother, Kirk Campbell, to whom she was very close, and surrounded by her large family and many cousins whom she also counted as friends. She attended Houston High School through her junior year when she met and fell in love with Eddie Williams. They married on August 22, 1975, one week after Kelly’s 18th birthday, and she was warmly welcomed into the Williams family. Then, she moved to Raymondville with Eddie where she completed her senior year of high school, graduating from Licking High School in 1976. She lived in Raymondville for the rest of her life.

Over the years, Kelly worked to help support her family in a variety of roles, including as a factory worker, offering in-home babysitting, as a childcare worker at a daycare, and in the central roles of homemaker, wife and mom. An impactful experience in Kelly’s life was when she worked as a paraprofessional for several years at Licking High School. This experience motivated her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in education at Missouri State University in West Plains, from which she graduated in 2008. She was excited to begin her teaching career in the 5th grade classroom at Raymondville School District. Kelly made many friends while teaching at Raymondville, even establishing a weekly dinner with friends for a time, and she truly loved teaching and was committed to having a positive impact on the kids who came into her classroom. She held that position for 10 years before leaving to pursue other opportunities and, in 2020, she decided to retire, turning her focus to her many friends and family, working the farm with Eddie, and enjoying life in general.

Kelly loved to laugh and was quick to see the lighter side of life. She was artistic and enjoyed drawing. She loved warm summer days, her cats and bottle calves, and spending time with, and especially camping with, family and friends. Kelly will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father (Gerry Campbell), brother (Kirk Campbell), mother-in-law (Frieda Williams), father-in-law (Ervin Williams) and more. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Williams; her children and their spouses, Trint Williams (Lane Williams), Brigette Williams (Misha Zarins) and Nikki Wrinkles (Alan Wrinkles); her mother (Joy Jensen); her half-sister (Lori Mahurin); half-sister (Shavon Campbell); her half-brother (Brent Campbell); her sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation for Kelly will be held Thursday, January 6, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A funeral service will take place Friday, January 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Interment will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.