Obituary – Robert “Bob” Heiney

Robert “Bob” Allen Heiney was born on June 14, 1960, in Washington, Mo., to Daniel Thomas and Edna Marie (Headrick) Heiney. He passed away December 17, 2021, at his home in Winona, Mo., at the age of 61.

Bob was united in marriage to Betty Kay Blanks on June 22, 1981, and 5 children were born to this union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marie Heiney; his daughter, Sandra Marie; two brothers, Vernon Heiney and Daniel Heiney, II; two sisters, Dianna Barton and Vera Franklin; and a grandson, Heaven Thomas.

He is survived by his wife Betty Kay, of the home; four children, Jessica and Jerry Peek of Winona, Bethany Heiney and Raymond Williams of Licking, Sabrina and Dean Bay of Winona, and Robert and Laddona Heiney of Licking; two sisters, Mona Lewis and Joyce Franklin; two brothers, Ivan Heiney and James Heiney; thirteen grandchildren and lots of nieces, nephews and friends.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He liked making a garden with his brother and canning their bounty of produce. Bob also liked to watch television and loved playing with his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Derryberry officiating. Interment was in the Black Pond Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home.