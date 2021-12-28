Obituary – Joseph L. Maddox

Joseph Lee Maddox, of Rolla, Mo., passed away Sunday, December 26th, 2021, at the age of 64.

He was born on December 11, 1957, in Mexico, Mo., to the late Walter Vernon Maddox and late Mamie Lucille (Thomas) Maddox.

On January 9, 2013, he married Barbara Ann (Welschmeyer) Maddox, who survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Maddox and Barbara Carroll; one brother, Vernon Matthew Maddox; and his grandparents, Jack and Edna Thomas, and Tobe and Agnes Maddox.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing and in general being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his family which includes his wife, Barbara Maddox of Rolla; one son, Joseph Maddox and wife Amber of Salem; two brothers, Michael “Mike” Maddox and wife Becky of Mexico, and James Maddox and wife Sandy of Licking; two sisters, Mary Maddox of Readsville and Sandy Blankenship and husband Wendell, of Fulton; two stepdaughters, Deanne Connell, of Jefferson City, and Grace Johnson and husband Corey of Rolla; two grandchildren, Zackary Maddox and Noah Maddox; five step-grandchildren, Anita Connell, Sharon Connell, Alice Connell, Gabriel King and Mitchell Johnson; three great grandchildren, Autumn Maddox, Taylor Maddox and Becca Maddox; one step great grandchild, Ollivander Wolfe; extended family and many friends.

A funeral service for Joseph Maddox will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow at the Camp Creek Cemetery in rural Phelps County. A visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.